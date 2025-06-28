Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: Thunderstorms expected Saturday and Sunday afternoon

Posted

Here is your forecast for Saturday, June 28th, 2025.

This morning we are trying a sunny, but hazy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. This afternoon thunderstorms are expected to develop inland and linger mainly east of I-75 this evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures as high as 105°.

Meanwhile on Sunday, temperatures will be hair cooler, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, still feel like the upper 90s. Storms on Sunday will start near the coast, then move inland into the evening hours.

Rain chances on Saturday will be around 60% and that shoots up to 70% on Sunday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

