Teen charged with murdering 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller will go to trial in April

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The teenager charged with murdering 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller in 2024 will go to trial at the end of April, nearly two years after Cape Coral police say she was killed while walking with friends after a movie.

Fox 4's Bella Line takes us into the courtroom where we heard about evidence the defense wants thrown out:

Thomas Stein, charged with Rincon-Miller's murder, appeared in court Monday where his attorney requested that certain evidence be excluded from the upcoming trial.

The defense asked that a picture of a gun's barrel next to Rincon-Miller's body be thrown out, arguing it could mislead the jury.

"We find this problematic judge because they don't have the murder weapon in question," Stein's defense attorney said.

However, prosecutors say they have information about the murder weapon's make and model that they say came from Christopher Horne Jr., the other suspect who pleaded no contest to Rincon-Miller's murder.

Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller said the evidence shows a connection between the weapon and the victim's injuries.

"She was hit with this firearm prior to being shot and killed. The wounds on her body do match up," Miller said.

Prosecutors say they also want to use videos of Stein and Horne Jr. with guns as evidence in the trial.

In September, Horne agreed in his plea deal to testify against Stein. Horne claims Stein was the one who shot and killed Rincon-Miller.

The judge has not yet ruled on whether the photograph will be admitted as evidence but set the trial date for April 27. Stein is expected to return to court on March 16 before the trial begins.

