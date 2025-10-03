Cape Coral teenage murder suspect's case continues after co-defendant agrees to testify

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Teenage murder suspect, Thomas Stein was in a Lee County courtroom on Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

Stein is one of two teenagers who was arrested and charged with killing 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller in Cape Coral in March of 2024.

The judge scheduled his next pretrial conference for November 20.

The case against Stein will move forward with a new witness. Last month, the other teenager charged with Rincon-Miller's murder, changed his plea to no contest.

The State Attorney's Office said in the plea agreement, that Christopher Horne Jr agreed to testify against Stein.

According to prosecutors, Horne said in a closed door conversation that Stein was the one who shot Rincon-Miller during an attempted robbery.

Stein is charged with homicide and three counts of attempted robbery with a firearm.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.