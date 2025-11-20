Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trial for suspect charged with killing Cape Coral teen expected in early 2026

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen charged with killing a Cape Coral teenager will likely go to trial next year.

Prosecutors say Thomas Stein shot and killed Kayla Rincon-Miller in March of last year. Stein was in court on Thursday and learned his trial could be in March 2026.

However, Rincon-Miller's family said they want it a month before or after since Kayla was killed in March. Prosecutors said the trial is expected to last five days.

The other suspect in the case, Christopher Horne Jr., took a plea deal in September. In exchange, Horne agreed to testify against Stein.

He's back in court on Dec. 2.

