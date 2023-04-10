Prosecutors reveal body cam footage from FMPD Officer Jobbers-Miller shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Opening statements and testimonies started Monday for the trial of the killing of Fort Myers Police Officer (FMPD) Adam Jobbers-Miller.

The 29-year-old officer was shot in the head with his own gun nearly five years ago.

Wisner Desmaret, acting as his own attorney, is standing trial for the killing; if convicted, he could face the death penalty.

During opening statements, Desmaret never denied shooting Officer Jobbers-Miller, instead, he kept saying he feared for his life. However, multiple witnesses said that on the night of the shooting, Desmaret repeatedly said that he shot the young officer and was proud.

"I wasn't supposed to be somebody that lived that night, to be able to tell what really happened and what's showing on the camera," Desmaret said during opening statements. The jury consisting of six women and ten men, two Blacks and fourteen Whites, sat and listened.

Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner said a fight involving Desmaret and three other men is what set everything in motion resulting in the shooting of Officer Jobbers-Miller.

"We ask you to take all that information and put it together and what we are going to ask you to do is render the only verdict that's important by the evidence in this case and that's the verdict of guilty," said Attorney Gardiner.

The State Attorney's office played the body camera footage from the shooting in court Monday.

"Stay with me buddy, stay with me…stay with me," cried FMPD Lieutenant Peter Tarman. "Help is on the way."

In the video, you can hear Lt. Tarman begging for Officer Jobbers-Miller to stay with him moments after prosecutors said Desmaret shot him after a chase.

The beginning of the video showed Desmaret lying on the wet ground, refusing to get up after the officers asked him to. "We're not going to shoot you, but you are on the floor — you don't have to be on the wet floor," said one of the officers.

The officers tried continued to try and get Desmaret up but he kept saying he feared for his life and that the officers were trying to kill him.

"Everything that happened on this evening began with Mr. Desmaret going to three young men and asking where their gun is," said Attorney Gardiner.

During opening statements, Attorney Gardiner emphasized that the shooting all started with a fight between Desmaret and three other men including Roderick Nance.

"Why was y'all following me," Desmaret asked Nance.

"I don't know you," Nace responded.

Nance was called to the stand by the state and testified about the fight. In court, Desmaret asked why the group was following him at different gas stations. Nance told Desmaret they never went to another gas station, they were just getting back from Wendy's.

"That wasn't ya'll's car," Desmaret asked.

"No," Nance responded.

Fox 4's Briana Brownlee spoke with standby counsel Lee Hollander during a recess. He said it's difficult having to sit on the sidelines and not help.