Jury selection set to start in the murder case of FMPD Officer

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jury selection for the case of the murder of Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller is scheduled to start Monday.

33-year-old Wisner Desmaret is the man standing trial for the killing and could face the death penalty if found guilty.

Desmaret, who is representing himself in this death penalty case was back in Lee County Court for an update on the trial.

Judge Robert Branning opened by asking prosecutors and Desmaret if they were ready for the trial to start. The State said yes and Desmaret initially voiced questions and concerns regarding his case.

The defendant said he feared that the court would bring down more charges and frame him on charges he didn't commit. Judge Branning explained to Desmaret that the court does not have the authority to bring in any additional charges, only the prosecutors have that authority.

Since Desmaret was deemed competent to represent himself, Defense Attorney Lee Hollander was assigned as standby counsel.

Hollander also tried to explain the technicalities of the court to Desmaret, which resulted in Desmaret telling the court he wants Hollander off of the case.

Judge Branning informed Desmaret that Attorney Hollander is only on the case to help and will not be removed.

Months ago, Desmaret pushed to represent himself after words were exchanged between him and his attorney.It's still unclear what was said, but it ended with Desmaret's attorney withdrawing from the case and Desmaret representing himself with the assistance of Defense Attorney Lee Hollander.

In court on Thursday, Judge Branning asked Desmaret if he remembers that he said he wanted to represent himself and asked the defendant multiple times if that is still what he wants. Desmaret said yes and that he wants to tell everything because he doesn't want to hold anything back.

With Desmaret representing himself, he will be over-asking potential jurors questions during jury selection and cross-examinations.

When asked about the jury, Desmaret said he doesn't understand why the people selected will have to be from Florida. He added that he doesn't trust the jury and feels the only person that should judge him is God.

Judge Branning also asked Desmaret if he is aware of how the guilty and penalty phase works

Monday, court documents revealed that prosecutors filed a request to bring in a prisoner from the Florida State Prison to testify against Desmaret.

23-year-old Shyheem Taylor is the one prosecutors are calling as a witness. Taylor is currently serving a life sentence after being found guilty on multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting in 2019.

Lee County Sheriff's Office A jury convicted Shyheem Taylor in a fatal shooting on August 20, 2019, at a home on French Street near Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Dunbar.

It has taken years to get to this point in the case.

July 21st, 2018, Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller responded to a robbery investigation on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. According to court documents, Desmaret was the suspect that night. The documents state that Desmaret fled on foot and Officer Jobbers-Miller went after him. After a foot pursuit and a struggle, court documents state that Desmaret gained control and took the officer's gun, and shot him multiple times.

Officer Jobbers-Miller later died at the hospital at the age of 29.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday and around 60 to 75 people will be questioned. Judge Branning said the goal is to have 12 jurors and 4 alternates.

