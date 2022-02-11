Fort Myers man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, 22-year-old, Shyheem Taylor was sentenced to life in prison in a Lee County courtroom Friday.

Taylor was found guilty of felony murder, attempted robbery, and aggravated battery with a firearm causing great harm.

Lee County Sheriff's Office A jury convicted Shyheem Taylor in a fatal shooting on August 20, 2019, at a home on French Street near Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Dunbar.

During that time, Fox 4 was on the scene when police confirmed that a man, later identified as Xavier Williams was deceased, and two other adults in the home had non-life-threatening wounds.

According to court documents, on September 2, 2019, Taylor turned himself in to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Fox 4 confirmed that Taylor turned himself in after learning he was sought by the Fort Myers Police Department.

