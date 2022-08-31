Lawyer for accused FMPD officer's killer files motion to withdraw from case

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The attorney for the man accused of killing Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

The motion to withdraw was filed just days before the murder trial scheduled for Tuesday.

The man identified as Wisner Desmaret is accused of stealing Officer Jobbers-Miller's gun and shooting him in the head on July 21, 2018.

According to the filing, Desmaret's lawyer cites a conflict of interest.

The lawyers said that during last Thursday's change of venue, Desmaret called him a "snake" and did not want his lawyer representing him. Then yesterday, during the jury questionnaire hearing, Desmaret reportedly accused his lawyer of being under the influence of illegal drugs and not looking into DNA body cameras or deposition evidence. He also accused his lawyer of wanting him to get the death penalty.

In the motion, the lawyer denies the accusations against him including saying, "Counsel has never met with the defendant under the influence or slept during any of the proceedings."

Desmaret is scheduled to be in court Thursday afternoon for the final hearing before his trial is scheduled to start.