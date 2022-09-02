Trial delayed for man facing death penalty in FMPD officer's murder

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The trial for the man facing the death penalty for the murder of Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller has been delayed.

Thursday in court it was revealed that Winser Desmaret said something to his former attorney which led to them filing a motion to withdraw from the murder trial.

Whatever was said is protected by the attorney-client privilege.

According to Desmaret, he can do a better job.

Judge Robert Branning granted the motion and assigned attorney Lee Hollander to represent Desmaret in court.

Hollander says he was informed on Friday afternoon but has yet to speak to his new client.

The court also appointed Dr. Keegan Culver as an expert to examine Desmaret for the sole purpose of determining whether he has made a knowing and intelligent waiver of the right to counsel. and does not suffer from severe mental illness.'

The court says the examination and report ordered are limited to Desmaret's present ability to represent himself, and not address any issues related to his condition at the time of the alleged offense.

The written report is due by October 1, 2022.