Change of venue denied for man accused of killing Fort Myers officer

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A judge ruled that Wisner Desmaret, the man accused of the fatal shooting of Fort Myers police officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, will have his trial remain in Lee County.

Desmaret's attorneys filed a motion for change of venue, claiming "extremely negative" media attention would mean he would not receive an impartial jury in either Lee or Collier Counties.

However, the ruling from the Lee County judge filed July 21 cited that the motion failed to include supporting documents or affidavits.

"Defendant did not articulate, acknowledge, nor adopt the facts that support the basis for the Motion," the State argued in its motion to strike.

The judge agreed and denied Desmaret's motion. He is still scheduled for another motions hearing Aug. 30.

Pending further motions, trial is set to begin in September.