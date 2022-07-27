Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Change of venue denied for man accused of killing Fort Myers officer

WISNERDESMARET.png
LCSO
WISNERDESMARET.png
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 12:47:54-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A judge ruled that Wisner Desmaret, the man accused of the fatal shooting of Fort Myers police officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, will have his trial remain in Lee County.

Desmaret's attorneys filed a motion for change of venue, claiming "extremely negative" media attention would mean he would not receive an impartial jury in either Lee or Collier Counties.

However, the ruling from the Lee County judge filed July 21 cited that the motion failed to include supporting documents or affidavits.

"Defendant did not articulate, acknowledge, nor adopt the facts that support the basis for the Motion," the State argued in its motion to strike.

The judge agreed and denied Desmaret's motion. He is still scheduled for another motions hearing Aug. 30.

Pending further motions, trial is set to begin in September.

Related stories
Man accused of killing FMPD officer explains change of venue request Man accused of killing Fort Myers officer wants change of venue Honoring fallen Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4