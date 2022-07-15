Man accused of killing Fort Myers officer wants change of venue

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Fort Myers police officer in 2018 is seeking a change of venue.

Court documents filed this week show attorneys for 33-year-old Wisner Desmaret cite "extremely negative" media attention surrounding the case, arguing Desmaret "cannot receive a fair trial by an impartial jury in Lee or Collier County."

The motion does not specify preferred alternative venues.

READ: Motion to dismiss [PDF]

Prosecutors allege that Desmaret stole officer Adam Jobbers-Miller's gun the night of July 21, 2018 and shot the officer in the head, killing him.

Desmaret then allegedly ran to a nearby convenience store, pointing a gun at officers. Another officer fired at him, injuring him. The State Attorney's Office found the officer's use of force justifiable.

Preliminary hearings are set for July 19 and Aug. 30, where the motion to change venue is expected to be addressed.

If that motion is denied, the trial is scheduled to get underway in September.