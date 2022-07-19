'I fear for my life': man accused of killing FMPD officer wants change in trial

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man accused of killing a Fort Myers Police Officer four years ago now say he fears for his life.

Wisner Desmaret is the man investigators said killed FMPD officer Adam Jobbers-Miller back in 2018 at a gas station. Tuesday, Desmaret was back in court and his defense requested to move the trial out of the area.

According to court documents, the request was sent last Monday. When taking a closer look at the documents, it revealed that Desmaret did not sign the documents. State Attorney Amira Fox says, because of that, the state perceived it as if he didn't truly want the change. However, Desmaret says he believes his life is in danger.

“I’m having safety issues. I don’t feel safe,” Desmaret said in court on Tuesday. "People are sending death threats and threatening me every day.”

The now 33-year-old Desmaret faces numerous charges including first degree murder in the shooting death of FMPD Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller. This happened outside of what used to be a Marathon gas station on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Prosecutors say Desmaret stole Officer Jobbers-Miller's gun and then shot the officer in the head.

Desmaret filed a document claiming "extremely negative" media attention surrounding the case. It also stated that Desmaret can't receive a fair trial by impartial jury in Lee or Collier Counties.

"Mr. Desmaret did not sign the affidavit requesting the change of venue," said State Attorney Amira Fox. "There’s not really a valid motion until he either signs or specifically say he wants the change of venue."

Fox 4 tried to speak with both the prosecution and defense, but neither could comment on camera. No decision came today on whether or not a change of venue will happen.

The trial could start on September 1 at the earliest.