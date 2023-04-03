Jury selection for man accused of killing FMPD officer in 2018

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jury selection for the case of the murder of Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller is scheduled to start Monday.

Jury selection for Wisner Desmaret trial

33-year-old Wisner Desmaret is the man standing trial for the killing and could face the death penalty if found guilty.

Desmaret, who is representing himself in this death penalty case was back in Lee County Court for an update on the trial.

Defense Attorney Lee Hollander was assigned as standby counsel last week.

Months ago, Desmaret pushed to represent himself after words were exchanged between him and his attorney.It's still unclear what was said, but it ended with Desmaret's attorney withdrawing from the case and Desmaret representing himself with the assistance of Defense Attorney Lee Hollander.

With Desmaret representing himself, he will be over-asking potential jurors questions during jury selection and cross-examinations.

It has taken years to get to this point in the case.

July 21st, 2018, Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller responded to a robbery investigation on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. According to court documents, Desmaret was the suspect that night. The documents state that Desmaret fled on foot and Officer Jobbers-Miller went after him. After a foot pursuit and a struggle, court documents state that Desmaret gained control and took the officer's gun, and shot him multiple times.

Officer Jobbers-Miller later died at the hospital at the age of 29.

Photo Courtesy: WFTX

Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday and around 60 to 75 people will be questioned.

Judge Branning said the goal is to have 12 jurors and 4 alternates.