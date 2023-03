LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man charged with killing a police officer in Fort Myers will find out on Thursday, March 29, 2023, when his murder trial will be held. He is currently facing the death penalty.

Five years ago Wisner Desmaret was accused of shooting and killing Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

Court documents indicate a new name will be added to a list of witnesses.

Desmaret has a trial call on Thursday to determine when his trial will be set.