Man accused of killing FMPD officer trial date set; will represent himself

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It's been nearly five years since Fort Myers Police officer Adam Jobbers-Miller was killed in the line of duty after being shot while pursing a suspect.

The man accused of pulling the trigger and now facing the death Penalty is 34-year-old Wisner Desmaret.

Back in late August of 2022, Desmaret's attorneys who have worked his case since the beginning withdrew and refused to represent him, causing a delay in the trial.

According to court documents and confirmation from Lee County's State attorney's office, Desmaret's trial is expected to start on March 30, 2023. Court documents also revealed Desmaret will represent himself.

Back in August, in court, it was revealed that Desmaret said something to his former attorney which led to them filing a motion to withdraw from the murder trial. Whatever was said is protected by the attorney-client privilege. However, his attorneys said they could no longer represent him and Desmaret believed he could do a better job.

After going through the evaluation, Desmaret's motion was granted. If convicted he can be sentenced to the death penalty.