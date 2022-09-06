Motions hearing, attorney change bump jury selection in Desmaret trial

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Wisner Desmaret, the man accused of killing a Fort Myers police officer in 2018, is expected to be back in at the Lee County Courthouse for a motions hearing on Tuesday.

Jury selection was set to get started this week, but that was delayed after Desmaret asked to represent himself in his case.

Instead, on Friday, Desmaret was appointed a new attorney by Judge Robert Branning. Lee Hollander will be taking over the defense's case.

Branning also appointed a psychologist to evaluate Desmaret’s mental state.

The judge called his competency into question when he asked to represent himself in his trial, where he is facing the death penalty.

Desmaret is accused of shooting and killing Fort Myers police officer Adam Jobbers-Miller in 2018.

After a jury is seated, Desmaret’s trial is set to begin in October.