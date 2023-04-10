Opening statements in the Desmaret trial are expected Monday

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Opening statements are expected to begin on Monday for the trial of Wisner Desmaret.

He’s charged with killing a Fort Myers Police Officer in 2018.

Jury selection wrapped up on Thursday.

Out of 86 potential jurors, 12 were seated and 4 were chosen as alternates.

Desmaret has counsel on standby, but he is representing himself.

Desmaret didn't ask the jury pool any questions even as the prosecutors questioned the future jurors for an hour.

During the elimination process, Desmaret refused to use any of his strikes to take people off the jury.

Seated jurors will hear opening statements and more about Desmaret and Adam Jobber-Millers, the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) officer that was killed.

Investigators say that, after a chase during a robbery investigation, Desmaret grabbed officer Jobbers-Miller's gun and shot him, he later died in a hospital.

