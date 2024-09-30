REMOVAL: Cape Coral starts to remove Jaycee Park benches, signs for redevelopment

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Crews will start to remove items from Jaycee Park early this week as work begins to redevelop the park, — work that's been a heated debate for more than a year.

The City of Cape Coral says workers will start to remove memorial benches, trash cans, picnic tables and signs.

Arrangements have been made with people connected to the benches regarding the options for them.

As for the trash cans, picnic tables and signs — those will be stored with the city until they can figure out what to do with them in the future.