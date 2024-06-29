The fight to save Jaycee Park continues

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Members of the Cape Coral community gathered at Jaycee Park on Saturday to tie bright-colored ribbons and American flags to Australian pine trees.

The point was twofold. One – they don’t want the Cape Coral City Council to get rid of the trees. Two – they wanted to honor veterans.

The ongoing dispute on the future of Jaycee park is something FOX 4 has covered for a while.

Thousands of people want to preserve it.

However, the city released design plans that include a food truck court, a band shell, bistro, new pavilions, and more.

“The message we would like [the city council] to hear is that these trees are integral to Cape Coral, just like our veterans and service members are integral to Cape Coral," local resident Anne Berchtold said. "These trees are part of our community. They’re part of our park. They’re part of Cape Coral. If you dishonor the trees, you dishonor the veterans.”

Event organizers said the ribbons will be removed within the next two to three weeks.

