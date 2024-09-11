MOVING MEMORIES| Cape Coral details plan to move memorial benches at Jaycee Park

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, Scott Kempe said the two benches that he paid for at Jaycee Park do more than memorialize loved ones - they hold memories.

“Every morning for years, it would be Mike sitting where I am, Barbara would be in the center and I would be on the other end,” said Kempe.

Kempe said his wife Barbara died in a car accident in Cape Coral.

He said his other bench was dedicated to his first Greyhound dog, Bo.

Watch Colton's Full Story Below:

MOVING MEMORIES| City of Cape Coral details plan for moving memorial benches at Jaycee Park

On Wednesday, Kempe told Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez, about the concern he felt when he said he received a letter from the City of Cape Coral stating:

The city reached out to the contacts for memorial benches and plaques at Jaycee Park, offering detailed options tailored to each type of memorial. Recipients were asked to review these options and notify the city of their preferred course of action. Depending on the memorial type, the available options include keeping the bench at Jaycee Park as part of the new design, relocating it to another city park, or moving it to a private residence. The City of Cape Coral Gov.

The relocation of the benches is related to the city's plans to redevelop Jaycee Park.

Kempe said his wife’s bench can stay at Jaycee Park but he is told his dog's bench has to be moved to another city park.

“But this bench wasn't dedicated to Wagging Tail Dog Park. It was dedicated to Bo, and it states he loves this park,” said Kempe.

Scott said he has asked the city to reconsider his option for the bench.

He said he hopes his friend Bo can remain at his favorite park.