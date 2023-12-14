COPS, CROWDS, & MORE COMP | A Cape Coral council meeting turned into two people being escorted out by police

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, a larger than usual crowd filled the Cape Coral city council chamber for a regular city council meeting.

Among the agenda, two hot topics were a stipend that would pay both council members and the mayor more money per month, and the other was appointment of Patty Cummings' replacement for District 4.

The stipend meant an additional $3,333 a month for council members ($40,000 more a year) and $5,000 more a month for Mayor John Gunter ($60,000 more a year).

During public comment, several people spoke out against the stipend but ultimately it was up to the city council, who approved all of the items on the consent agenda.

During the meeting, two men were also removed by police for causing a disturbance.

One of those men was Scott Kempe, who Fox 4 first told you about after he was arrested and escorted out of a council meeting by police back in November for turning his back to council members.

Kempe is one of the people Fox 4 has spoken to, who is against certain redevelopment plans for Jaycee Park.

Kempe was not the only one upset at the meeting, several times, Mayor John Gunter had to warn people in attendance to stop cheering and clapping after public comment.

Mayor Gunter even called for a vote to end public comment but did not receive support from council members for the motion to pass.

At the end of the night, the 13 prospects to fill Patty Cummings' District 4 position were able to speak in front of the council and answer any questions council members had.

After a vote, it was Richard Carr, a 30-year resident of Cape Coral who is currently a Realtor for Palm Paradise Real Estate who was appointed to the District 4 spot.