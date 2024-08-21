CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, members of the group "Save Jaycee Park" told Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez they would continue to fight despite the city's final public hearing.

“The city needs to constantly hear our voices,” said group member Anne Berchtold.

The proposal said the $16-18 million project is expected to take around 14 months to complete with the city's partnership with Fortress Secured.

The proposal included a separate concessionaire agreement to manage the park's bar, The Reef, and its food trucks.

NEED OUR VOICES HEARD| Save Jaycee Park still fighting despite Final Public Hearing

Despite developers adding more trees and reducing the size of the park's bar and band shell, members of "Save Jaycee Park" said it will change the park forever.

“We chose here and we chose this street for being able to walk the park,” said Kathy Lopez.

“I would say they are hell-bent on what they want to do,” said Don Hotz.

“Everybody is for the great idea of 'new' until they know what the details are,” said Tony Karp.

The bar, The Reef's, hours of Operation would be from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily and would be closed on specific holidays.

The bar will have a “Wet Zone” that will be established around the perimeter of the concession area.

City documents online said no alcohol consumption would be permitted outside of that zone.

Below are some of the revenue-sharing opportunities for Jaycee Park: