CAPE CORAL | City staff recommends more trees as Jaycee Park redevelopment continues

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The one thing Jaycee Park in Cape Coral does not lack is trees and shade.

So when the City of Cape Coral staff presented plans to develop the park, which included removing many of the invasive trees, people like Roy Schoenfeld were quick to react.

“The ones along the river really need to stay… if they want to re-shade over there with more pavilions…in a heartbeat,” said Schoenfeld.

Cape Coral Council member Tom Hayden told Fox 4 that city staff will be recommending on Wednesday they increase the number of new trees from 305 in the original concept to 425.

That presentation will happen at the Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Below is a mock copy of what city staff wants the park to look like with the additional trees.

“In I think five years as these trees grow it will actually end up providing more shade,” said Hayden.

A timeline Schoenfeld said many people don’t wish to wait on.

“It's a trust issue. If they are going to bring in 8ft trees and wait for them to grow I'll probably be deceased by the time they get to be full-sized,” said Schoenfeld.

Hayden said opinions like Schoenfeld's are why the city continues to have workshops and council meetings before a final design is approved.