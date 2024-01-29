How your signature could put Jaycee Park development plans on the ballot

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, Clare Dooley with the Cape Coral Preservation Pacspoke with Fox 4's Colton Chavez about their effort to stop Jaycee Park development and reverse the city council's stipend.

“If we get the required number of signatures, we can force the council to listen to us, or we get it on the ballot and then we vote on it,” said Dooley.

Dooley said they would need to collect 22,000 signatures per each petition to get on the City of Cape Coral's November ballot.

“It feels like they have decided they were doing this regardless of what anyone thought,” said Dooley.

She said what the city council thinks, won't matter if they can collect enough signatures.

“We have received over 500 signatures,” said Dooley.

Signatures that could stop redevelopment plans at Jaycee Park which would add features like food trucks, a band shell, and a restaurant bistro that could serve alcohol.

Dooley said they have90 days to collect the 22,000 signatures for each petition.

While she can’t predict how people would vote, Dooley said getting it on the ballot means giving the people a chance to have their voice heard.

“We will just be happy to get it on the ballot we have a long way to go to get all the required signatures...we get it on the ballot, everybody can vote we will see what people think,” said Dooley.