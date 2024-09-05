CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Thursday, the City of Cape Coral had received a formal request to rename Jaycee Park to Roger Dean Park.

A city spokesperson said over the past three years,

"...this is the first proposal of this kind that our office has been made aware of. While we don't have specific data on how often we receive these types of proposals, it is not a common occurrence."

YOUR NAME HERE: Cape Coral considering new name for controversial park; See how you can apply

The city's Code of Ordinances, says anyone can apply if they meet the city's requirements:

1. A community-based organization in existence for at least three years. Community organizations include, but are not limited to, advisory councils, community foundations, chambers of commerce, charitable service clubs, and youth associations; or

2. An individual only when said application is accompanied by at least one of the following items:

a. A supporting petition with at least 200 signatures. Petitions must state the intent and include printed names, signatures, addresses, zip codes, and telephone numbers of each signer as proof of residency. Only Cape Coral residents over the age of 18 years of age shall be qualified to be counted as a legitimate signature on such petitions.

b. Letters of support, articles, and other evidence demonstrating broad-based community support for the application, including at least one letter of recommendation from representatives in the community, such as a community organization (HOA/Civic Association).

c. Documentation of that individual's significance and good reputation in the history of the City, State, or Nation. Written documentation of approval by next of kin to be honored (if available/possible) is required as part of the application. The submission must include the justification for the proposed name, including how the name meets the criteria in this policy.

On Thursday, the people who have been fighting to save Jaycee Park told Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez that someone can rename the park whatever they want but they have just one request.

“Maybe she wants to save it and if that's the case then I'm all for it,” said Kathy Lopez, a member of the group Save Jaycee Park.

Saving Jaycee Park has been Kathy Lopez’s message since the city announced it would be redeveloping the park back in 2023.

“My very first thought was, what a low underhanded way to get free advertising for your car dealership,” said Lopez.

On Thursday, Jeff Schwartz was walking his dog at the park.

“Who is this guy Dean what has he done for the city? Done for the park,?" asked Schwartz.

Roger Dean opened the first car lot in Cape Coral back in 1990.

The dealership has also sponsored many community events over the past 30 years.

“ I bought my car from them,” said Lopez.

On Thursday, people like Anne Berchtold questioned why the city council was considering the name change.

“Really I am starting to wonder what it is that the council wants to do with the renaming the park,” said Berchtold.

Cape Coral City Council will have the final say in renaming the park but before that, the City Manager will collect and hand over to the council any written feedback from people.

Those comments must be mailed to the city’s Parks and Rec Director before October 3, 2024.

Some families said for them to support the change, some things at the park need to stay the same.

“If he was working to preserve some of the nature here…. uhmm ya sure,” said Schwartz.

We reached out to the Dean family for that answer, and you can mail your written input for the city here:

Parks and Recreation Director

1015 Cultural Park Blvd.

Cape Coral, FL, 33990