PARK PROBLEMS: Jaycee Park Project moves forward in heated meeting, new renderings released

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Jaycee Park project will move forward as a public-private partnership after a 6-2 vote. Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line was in the council meeting Wednesday where we saw renderings of what the park could look like and heard from both sides of the issue.

"You're not going to listen to us and you're not going to stay in office very long if you stay on this pace," said one man wearing a "Save Jaycee Park" shirt.

"Stop with the trees, think about the humans that have disabilities," said a man who was in support of the Jaycee Park redevelopment project.

PARK PROBLEMS: Jaycee Park fight moves forward and heated arguments unfold in city meeting

After more than a year of fighting over the future of Jaycee Park, the council has decided to move forward with an $18 million plan that could bring food and drink to the new park and ultimately look like this...

NEW VIDEO RENDERINGS RELEASED WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Renderings by Pennoni shown at Wednesday's City Council meeting for the final hearing of Jaycee Park

But not without one last stand against it by the "Save Jaycee Park" group. They asked the council to push the decision back.

"We've done a lot of research, we've talked to environmentalists, we've spoken to arborists, and we've taken their advice to heart, but what I'm seeing is they're going to they've consistently told us, you will like this, and this is what we think is good for everybody, and that's that's a difficult position for a council to adopt I think," said Anne Berchtold, a supporter of Jaycee Park, the way it is now.

However, a large group of people were there in support of the changes.

"As young adults, we bring our kids to other parks in Fort Myers and Naples in Punta Gorda. I mean, we're leaving our community. We're passing Jaycee Park to go to other parks, so it'd be really nice not to go over the bridge and pay the toll," said Erin Soloway, who is for the park's change.

It's been a point of conflict for many who are now fed up!

"You want the park, you can have it," said one woman at the end of the council meeting.

FOX 4 will keep you up to date as the Jaycee Park project develops.