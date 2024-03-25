HERE'S YOUR CHANCE | Cape Coral hosts open house for Jaycee Park redevelopment plan

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral will host an open house on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 for its 30% design review.

On Monday, Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez spoke with Tony Karp who said its an opportunity for many people to finally be heard.

"We're just saying..hey..there are thousands of us, thousands of citizens cant be wrong about what they want,” said Karp.

Karp belongs to the organization, The Cape Coral Preservation PAC who at the start of 2024 launched a petition that would give people the chance to vote to stop all redevelopment of Jaycee Park.

“People come from all over the county to enjoy this park there is a unique feel about it,” said Karp.

The open house on March 26, will showcase the city’s 30% design benchmark of the park,which includes 128 parking spaces, a boardwalk and more shade trees.

It's an opportunity, Karp said, to try and reason with the city’s design experts face to face.

“You know, see where we can find a middle ground,” said Karp.

The Jaycee Park 30% Design Review Tuesday, is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Public Works Operations Center, 815 Nicholas Parkway E.

The City of Cape Coral said this event is free and open to the public.

No RSVP is required to attend.

If you cannot attend, click here for an online survey where you can provide feedback until March 29, 2024.

