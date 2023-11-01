CAPE CORAL| Concert at Jaycee Park raising concerns for those against future development

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, Jaycee Park, a place that has been surrounded by controversy, continued to stir up emotions as people learned that a concert was being held on Nov. 2.

The City of Cape Coral's Concert in the Park serieswill be from 5-8 p.m. featuring music by Dennis Caravello.

Since May, people like Kathe Lopez have been protesting the city's redevelopment plans that would include a band shell for concerts and a restaurant bistro that could serve alcohol.

Lopez says the city's latest concert, is everything she stands against.

“We are trying to keep alcohol out and commercialization out...and yet our city council against their own ordinances is having a concert here," said Lopez.

“And they have instructed people to bring their own booze,” she added.

On Wednesday, Lopez said that means the concert will go past sunset and allow alcohol, two things she said go against the city’s posted rules.

A spokesperson for the City of Cape Coral told Fox 4 that the city had been hosting its Concert in the Park series at Jaycee Park for the past six years.

The rules of Jaycee Park also say the city is allowed to change those rules if approved by the park’s director.

Lopez said she believes the concert is a hint of what will come with the city’s proposed redevelopment plans.

“It’s a test run for them,” said Lopez.

Lopez said her frustrations are not blindly aimed at concert goers.

“We are not against the people who are coming to the concert,” said Lopez.

Lopez said they are against the impacts these concerts and future plans will have on the people who live near Jaycee Park.

“They are all gonna hear this noise, they are gonna see all the traffic..I don't know why they are doing it,” said Lopez.

