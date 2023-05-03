Jaycee Park looking forward to renovations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Jaycee Park has been identified as one of the city's major park facilities, with a lot of potential.

As the park has a tremendous opportunity to become a desired waterfront location within the city.

The area is around 1300 feet of shoreline along the Caloosahatchee.

The city says that the location is a prime spot for growth.

The city is focused on improving the shoreline, along with clearing the invasive vegetation and adding a dock or pier, and a pedestrian-friendly riverfront area.

This project will consist of a total of 10.5 acres of Jaycee Park.

The staff negotiated the final design of Jaycee Park back in January.

The meeting will be held 1015 Cultural Park Blvd., at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.