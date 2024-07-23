NO BAR: Cape Coral releases final concept for Jaycee Park

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — FOX 4's team has heard your concerns about future plans for Jaycee Park, and the City of Cape Coral says they have, too.
Ahead of Wednesday's public hearing, the city has released renderings of changes to that location.
The most significant change to the renderings previously released: the bar.
Or, I should say...the lack thereof. Watch my report here
Originally, discussions centered around a bar setup like the one pictured below:
The city says the changes, including a decision to not include a bar, were based on feedback from the community.
Instead, the city is planning on an addition called "The Reef", which eliminates the bar/bistro concept.
The Reef is 1,000 sq.ft. of amenities including:
- Bathrooms
- Beverage counter with no seats or stools
- Bistro Tables
- Ceiling Fans
- Handicapped Access Ramp
- Oversized Roof for Shade
- Snack Bar with Ice Cream and Service Windows
- Walk-Up Service Only
Other additions the park, according to the city, include:
Environmental
- 500 new trees
- 1,000 new shrubs
- 8,500 new ground cover plantings
- 106,400 sq.ft of mulch
Shaded Locations
- 5 pavilions with picnic tables
- Bistro tables under shade at "The Reef"
- Canvas-recycled, covered benches
- Covered playground
- Round picnic tables with umbrella covers
- Shade sails at the splash pad
You can read about additional changes below:
The public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24th, at 4:30P.