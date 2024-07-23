NO BAR: Cape Coral releases final concept for Jaycee Park

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — FOX 4's team has heard your concerns about future plans for Jaycee Park, and the City of Cape Coral says they have, too.

Ahead of Wednesday's public hearing, the city has released renderings of changes to that location.

The most significant change to the renderings previously released: the bar.

Originally, discussions centered around a bar setup like the one pictured below:

The city says the changes, including a decision to not include a bar, were based on feedback from the community.

Instead, the city is planning on an addition called "The Reef", which eliminates the bar/bistro concept.

The Reef is 1,000 sq.ft. of amenities including:



Bathrooms

Beverage counter with no seats or stools

Bistro Tables

Ceiling Fans

Handicapped Access Ramp

Oversized Roof for Shade

Snack Bar with Ice Cream and Service Windows

Walk-Up Service Only

Other additions the park, according to the city, include:

Environmental



500 new trees

1,000 new shrubs

8,500 new ground cover plantings

106,400 sq.ft of mulch

Shaded Locations



5 pavilions with picnic tables

Bistro tables under shade at "The Reef"

Canvas-recycled, covered benches

Covered playground

Round picnic tables with umbrella covers

Shade sails at the splash pad

The public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24th, at 4:30P.