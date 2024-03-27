WATCH as people react to Jaycee Park open house in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Tuesday, before anyone stepped inside, the City of Cape Coral's Public Works building, those looking to learn more about Jaycee Park development laid out for me what they needed to hear from city leaders

“I have very low expectations,” said Kathy Lopez.

I need to see exactly what they have in mind, i have been looking at their plans,” said another attendee.

The city’s plan, which on Tuesday was now 30% complete, was on full display at the city's open house.

“It would be lovely to have a back-and-forth–that i think is one of the major things that is lacking at this time,” said Brenda.

A discussion on ideas like adding more parking spaces, a bandshell, and even a restaurant bistro that would sell alcohol at Jaycee Park.

All highly contested ideas that Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent brought to the city's Assistant City Manager, Connie Barron.

Colton asked Barron if the restaurant-bistro would turn the park from a quiet neighborhood favorite to an alcohol fueled destination.

"Uhmm, No...The bar area that everyone is concerned about is a very small, small piece of the park. the hours are going to be reasonable they are not going to be open until two o clock to try and entertain frat parties or anything like that,” said Barron.

Barron said she understood that for many, Jaycee Park is a neighborhood favorite and some people don’t want to see it change.

“The future is green space the future is not more bars,” said one attendee.

“This will eliminate so much space and the shelters are smaller and people will not be able to gather so they are taking it away from the taxpayers,” said Kathy Lopez.

A Cape Coral city spokesperson said about 113 people attended the city's open house and the next step would be for staff to present its 60% plan to city council.

That spokesperson told Fox 4 there would not be another open house.