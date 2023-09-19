City Council rethinking certain aspects of Jaycee Park redevelopment

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Since May Fox 4 has been telling you about The City of Cape Coral's plans to redevelop Jaycee Park from a neighborhood favorite into a waterfront wonderland.

On Tuesday, some people said this project goes far beyond anything they want for the area along the Caloosahatchee River.

Cape Coral city council member Tom Hayden spoke with Fox 4 about what concepts the council had advised city staff to move forward on.

"We gave them direction on moving forward with the band shell, we gave them direction on moving forward with the bistro, with the splash pad for the kids," said Hayden.

It's directions that people like Roy Schoenfeld told Fox 4 he does not welcome.

“I pray there are no changes,” said Schoenfeld.

A common ground shared by council members Hayden and Roy was the idea of not allowing alcohol to be served at the park.

“I don't think it improves the park by allowing it to happen,” said Hayden.

“Where can you get a drink around here in Cape Coral? It's darn near anywhere, and where do you get peace and serenity... I don't know of any place more serene than Jaycee Park," said Schoenfeld.

On Tuesday, Roy said serving alcohol and removing Jaycee Park’s many trees are two concepts he will not support.

While council member Tom Hayden said the trees at the park are invasive, he added that other trees would be planted.

The latest developments on the project could potentially pave the way for the city and its people to meet in the middle.

“I see a little bit of progress and the people that I speak with often about Jaycee Park figure maybe there is room for compromise,” said Schoenfeld.

A compromise that council member Hayden said on Tuesday that people will continue to have plenty of time to discuss since no final decisions have been made.

