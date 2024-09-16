DENIED: Teen accused of killing Cape girl asks to be a part of family's criminal case

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One of the teenagers charged with killing a Cape Coral girl was in court Monday morning. Fox 4's Bella Line was in the courtroom when Christopher Horne Jr. asked a judge to get out of jail, so he could help in the criminal cases against his family members.

Kayla Rincon-Miller, 15, was shot while walking to a Cape Coral McDonald's in an armed robbery attempt.

The two teenagers accused of murdering her have been behind bars since April and Christopher Horne Jr.'s mother, father and aunt are also facing charges. Investigators say they threatened the mother of Thomas Stein, the other suspect.

On Monday, Horne Jr. and his attorney asked that they be a part of the criminal case against his family.

Teen accused of killing Cape girl denied deposition in family's criminal case

"While Mr. Horne is aligned with his mother, his father, and his aunt, he is not aligned with Mr.Stein the co-defendant. In fact, one of the witnesses is Mr. Stein's mother," said Horne's attorney.

The State Attorney's Office argued that Horne is not a party in these cases.

"These witnesses are going to be testifying about events that relate to Mr. Horne, in fact, I believe the testimony shows that Mr.Horne was present, my client, some of the witnesses were saying my client was present in these alleged witness tamperings," said Horne's attorney. "So, the evidence is not only intertwined, the people are intertwined."

The judge denied Horne's request.

Horne Jr., his family, and Stein are all expected back in court in October.