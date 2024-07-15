PROOF'S IN THE PASSCODE: Mom says locked phone reveals Cape Coral teen's killer

CAPE CORAL, Fla — On Monday, the mother of a teenager facing murder charges in connection to the death of Kayla Rincon-Miller appeared in court, following up on a bold accusation made in court less than a week ago.

Back on March 17, Cape Coral Police say Christopher Horne Jr. and Thomas Stein robbed and killed Rincon-Miller as she was walking to McDonald's from the movies.

Shanice Stewart, the mother of accused killer Christopher Horne Sr., said Horne's dad has a recording on his phone of Stein's mother saying her son killed Rincon-Miller. She claims Stein's mother also admitted to getting rid of the gun.

However, the State Attorney's Office could not get into two of the three phones in custody. The judge opted to give the State more time to do this.

On July 17, back in court, the State said they have not received permission from Horne Sr. to get into the phone. The State Attorney said Horne Sr.'s attorney is still talking to his client about if they want to give up the passcode.

There were questions surrounding who the phone belongs to. The State said they do believe two out of three phones belong to Horne, Sr.

Meanwhile, another issue up for discussion in court was an ankle monitor. Stewart's attorney had filed a motion, asking the judge to remove it because there is "no actual evidence" Stewart made a threat towards Stein.

In court on Monday, Stewart also said she cannot afford the ankle monitor.

Judge Nick Thompson denied the motion to remove it without prejudice - meaning Stewart can ask to remove it in the future.

Stewart is expected to be back in court for a case management hearing on August 1 at 1:30 p.m.

