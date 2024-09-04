Teens accused of killing Cape Coral girl indicted for first-degree murder

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two teenagers, accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller back in March, have been indicted for first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, State Attorney Amira Fox announced the indictment of 16-year-old Thomas Stein and 16-year-old Christopher Horne Jr. They're also facing three counts of attempted robbery while possessing a firearm.

Back on March 17, 2024, police say Rincon-Miller was shot and killed during a bizarre and violent attempt to grab her purse.

Investigators say she was walking with two friends from the Coralwood Marquee Cinemas to a nearby McDonald's when they were confronted by a one or more individuals in a car. Two were later identified as Stein and Horne Jr.

"These defendants, looking to make a quick dollar through robbery of these young women, changed the course of their lives and ended the hopes and dreams of a girl who was only 15-years-old," Fox said at a press conference announcing the indictment.

Within days, Stein and Horne were arrested and charged with principal to a murder in the second-degree, among other charges.

"This fun night of friends turned into a night of terror and death," Fox said. "This indictment I hope is a further step towards justice for the victim, her family and friends."

According to the State Attorney's Office, the maximum penalty they face with the new charges in the indictment is life in prison. Due to being juveniles, they are not eligible for the death penalty.

Since the arrests, three family members related to Horne — his mom, dad and aunt — have been arrested in connection to the case.

According to Cape Coral Police, the family members threatened Stein's mother to keep quiet and not cooperate with police.

"There have been many layers to this senseless crime and this in depth investigation," Fox said.

In a previous press conference with Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore, where he announced the arrest of Horne Jr., the chief said they are still looking for more suspects. At this time, there have been no other arrests connected to the murder.

"We will not stop until anyone who was involved with this crime faces justice for their involvement in the death this young woman," Fox said.

Court documents for the indictment have not yet been made available. Police have not said which suspect is accused of pulling the trigger.