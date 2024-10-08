TRACKING MILTON: Evacuations underway in Southwest Florida, residents prepare for storm surge and landfall

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFTX) — Fox 4 is in communities across Southwest Florida to bring you the latest updates as Hurricane Milton approaches. Our team will be keeping track of important information for you and your family in one space.
Hurricane Milton Resource List
Tuesday, 2:30 p.m.
Sanibel Mayor Richard Johnson has mandated that everyone— including residents, tourists and others— evacuate the islandbefore 10 p.m. Tuesday.
EVACUATE SANIBEL on Tuesday no later than 10 p.m.
Check the following for more evacuation information in your county:
