Supplies and support: Where to get help after Hurricane Milton

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFTX) — We're compiling a list of where you can find supplies and get support for your family if you've been affected by Hurricane Milton.

Below is a county-by-county database of resources.

Charlotte County

Distribution Centers



Port Charlotte Town Center, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte in Macy’s parking lot

Tringali Park Community Center, 3460 N Access Road, Englewood

Parking lot of the former Muscle Car City Museum, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda

Water, tarps and MREs will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last.

Collier County

Hurricane Milton recovery resources

DeSoto County

Points of Distribution



Nocatee Elementary, 4846 SW Shores Ave.

Brewer Park, 1365 SE Hargrave Street, Arcadia.

Sites are open until 6 p.m. or while supplies last. Please stay in your vehicle to pick up supplies.

Glades County

Point of Distribution

Harney Pond Boat Ramp

1460 Mertle Van De Velde

Okeechobee, FL 34974

The National Guard will be distributing MREs, water and tarps until supplies run out.

Hendry County

Information is being gathered; check back for updates.

Lee County

Fort Myers post-storm response hubs



Alliance for the Arts- 10091 McGregor Blvd

Stars Complex- 2980 Edison Ave

Saint Hilary's Church- 5011 McGregor Blvd

Apostolic Revival Center- 2100 Barden Street

Jesus Christ Outreach Center- 4050 Ballard Rd

Winn Dixie Plaza- 10580 Colonial Blvd

The hubs will have water available for those who need it. City employees and volunteers will have information on resources available and how to apply for assistance.

Fort Myers ice distribution

City staffers will be at the Skatium until 4 p.m. Friday distributing ice.

Salvation Army Feeding Sites

Cape Coral:

The Salvation Army Thrift Store on Del Prado Blvd.

Old Golden Coral parking lot on Pine Island Road.

North Fort Myers:

Cabana City

Lake Arrowwood Mobile Home Park

Lehigh Acres:

The Salvation Army Service Unit

25 Homestead Road)

Fort Myers:

Riverside Community

Bonita Springs:

The Salvation Army Service Unit

Sarasota County

Points of Distribution



Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave., Venice

San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road, Englewood

Glebe Park, 1000 Glebe Lane, Sarasota

Supplies are available starting at 2 p.m. Friday.