Supplies and support: Where to get help after Hurricane Milton

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFTX) — We're compiling a list of where you can find supplies and get support for your family if you've been affected by Hurricane Milton.
Below is a county-by-county database of resources.
Charlotte County
Distribution Centers
- Port Charlotte Town Center, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte in Macy’s parking lot
- Tringali Park Community Center, 3460 N Access Road, Englewood
- Parking lot of the former Muscle Car City Museum, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda
Water, tarps and MREs will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last.
Collier County
Hurricane Milton recovery resources
DeSoto County
Points of Distribution
- Nocatee Elementary, 4846 SW Shores Ave.
- Brewer Park, 1365 SE Hargrave Street, Arcadia.
Sites are open until 6 p.m. or while supplies last. Please stay in your vehicle to pick up supplies.
Glades County
Point of Distribution
Harney Pond Boat Ramp
1460 Mertle Van De Velde
Okeechobee, FL 34974
The National Guard will be distributing MREs, water and tarps until supplies run out.
Hendry County
Information is being gathered; check back for updates.
Lee County
Fort Myers post-storm response hubs
- Alliance for the Arts- 10091 McGregor Blvd
- Stars Complex- 2980 Edison Ave
- Saint Hilary's Church- 5011 McGregor Blvd
- Apostolic Revival Center- 2100 Barden Street
- Jesus Christ Outreach Center- 4050 Ballard Rd
- Winn Dixie Plaza- 10580 Colonial Blvd
The hubs will have water available for those who need it. City employees and volunteers will have information on resources available and how to apply for assistance.
Fort Myers ice distribution
City staffers will be at the Skatium until 4 p.m. Friday distributing ice.
Salvation Army Feeding Sites
Cape Coral:
The Salvation Army Thrift Store on Del Prado Blvd.
Old Golden Coral parking lot on Pine Island Road.
North Fort Myers:
Cabana City
Lake Arrowwood Mobile Home Park
Lehigh Acres:
The Salvation Army Service Unit
25 Homestead Road)
Fort Myers:
Riverside Community
Bonita Springs:
The Salvation Army Service Unit
Sarasota County
Points of Distribution
- Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave., Venice
- San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port
- Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road, Englewood
- Glebe Park, 1000 Glebe Lane, Sarasota
Supplies are available starting at 2 p.m. Friday.