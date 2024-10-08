TRACKING MILTON: Approaching hurricane sparks tornadoes in Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFTX) — Fox 4 is in communities across Southwest Florida to bring you the latest updates as Hurricane Milton approaches. Our team will be keeping track of important information for you and your family in one space.

Watch live updates on Milton's path:

Wednesday, 3 p.m.

The City of North Port are asking people who live in the Lady Slipper/Oaks Park area near Myakkahatchee Creek to evacuate.

We're hearing from neighbors in North Fort Myers who are dealing with tornado damage. Community correspondent Miyoshi Price spoke to a woman whose home was damaged by a tree branch in today's tornado.

Community correspondent Austin Schargorodsky spoke to a man who experienced the North Fort Myers tornado.

Wednesday, 2:25 p.m.

There are now 15,988 customers without power in Lee County.

Cape Coral city leaders provided a brief update on their preparations.

Wednesday 2 p.m.

The NWS reports Milton's storm surge is beginning to arrive along the coast.

🚨 Storm Surge Threat Beginning🚨



Views from the Naples Pier this afternoon indicate that #Milton's surge is beginning to arrive across coastal southwestern Florida with water levels steadily rising during what should be *low tide*



Stay alert!



📸: Naples Earth Cam pic.twitter.com/tknQPcPLAb — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 9, 2024

Wednesday 1:30 p.m.

Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on Hurricane Milton preparation.

Wednesday 12:50 p.m.

Lee County Sheriff's Office shared this image of the aftermath of the tornado that swept over Matlacha Bridge.

Charlotte County has a curfew in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting tonight and until further notice. The curfew also includes a ban on the sale of alcohol.

Wednesday 12:30 p.m.

Meteorologist Trent Aric was live on air as a funnel cloud swept over the Matlacha Bridge.

The National Weather Service in Miami now confirms at least four tornadoes in the area so far today.

It's has been very busy over the last several hours here on the NWS Miami ops floor!



Thanks for all of the photos and videos, we truly appreciate it.



We are up to 4 visually confirmed tornadoes today with unofficial reports of additional damage. Please keep the reports coming! https://t.co/nLDNYmNnLc — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 9, 2024

Wednesday 11:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service's Miami office shared the below image of a massive tornado near SR80.

Taken by Greg Travers on SR80 a few minutes ago!



**Please take the Tornado Warnings we are issuing as fast as we can seriously!**



This is a very favorable environment for quick-moving and dangerous Tornadoes. https://t.co/mROCXoeq8I pic.twitter.com/0AIX1iuOBl — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 9, 2024

Wednesday 11 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol has announced it is no longer allowing emergency shoulder use on I-75 Eastbound due to lightened traffic. Anyone still evacuating is asked to use normal lanes.

The state had allowed drivers to use the shoulder of the highway beginning yesterday between the 101-mile marker and the 25-mile marker to ease heavy traffic during evacuation.

Wednesday 10:30 a.m.

A tornado has been spotted off I-75 near the Broward County and Collier County line.

Florida Department of Transportation

The funnel cloud was picked up by Florida Department of Transportation cameras.

Wednesday 10:15 a.m.

The City of Sanibel is providing an update on Hurricane Milton preparations. Watch here:

Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.

Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to give an update on the state response to Hurricane Milton at 9:30 a.m. You can watch it here:

Wednesday, 9 a.m.

The Naples Police Department has implemented a mandatory driving curfew starting at 4 p.m. today. After 4 p.m., only essential personnel with credentials should be on the roads.

Watch the latest forecast below.

Wednesday, 6:55 a.m.

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp is riding with Charlotte County Community Correspondent, Alex Orenczuk, in Storm Fox 4.0 in Manasota Key. There's still debris on the side of the road from Hurricane Helene, and they report that some side streets are already starting to flood. Evacuation orders are in place, but they have seen people driving around. Here's video from inside Storm Fox 4.0 just before 7 a.m.

storm fox in manasota key

Wednesday, 6:40 a.m.

Fox 4's Miyoshi Price shows you what downtown Fort Myers business owners have have done to protect their businesses from Hurricane Milton. Watch her live report here:

Wednesday, 6:15 a.m.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says some roads in Fort Myers Beach already have 10" of water over them. They are:



First St between Crescent St & Old San Carlos Blvd

Second St between Crescent St & Old San Carlos Blvd.

Third St between Crescent St & Old San Carlos Blvd

Tuesday, 11 p.m.

The Florida Department of Transportation implemented Emergency Shoulder Use for drivers traveling on I-75 Alligator Alley Southbound from State Road 29 to the Everglades Toll Plaza to assist in evacuations.

Tuesday, 8 p.m.

The U.S. National Weather Service issued its 8 p.m. update.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte County Utilities will be lowering water pressure in the Port Charlotte Service Area starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The pressure will remain lower until the storm passes, according to county officials.

Residents are asked to limit water usage until further notice to reduce strain on the sewer system. This is because storm surges and heavy rainfall will inundate the sewer system, making it difficult for wastewater to flow properly.

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

The Sarasota Police Department announced access to Bird, St. Armands, Lido, and Siesta Keys is officially closed.

𝟕 𝐏𝐌 - 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝



Access to Bird, St. Armands, Lido, and Siesta Keys is officially closed due to #HurricaneMilton. Residents can still leave, but no re-entry will be allowed until post-storm search/rescue is complete. pic.twitter.com/rqXkvryjOK — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) October 8, 2024

Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.

Over 4,610 people and close to 700 pets are sheltered in Sarasota County evacuation centers, according to a representative for Sarasota County.

That number includes around 3,900 community members, county employees and Sarasota County School personnel.

All evacuation centers in the county reported having space for more community members.

However, county officials offered this warning:

For anyone who leaves the shelter after checking in and are expecting to return, we cannot guarantee their original room assignment as many people are seeking shelter in our evacuation centers.

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

There is no parking left at Florida SouthWestern State College, according to Assistant City Manager Marco Island.

Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

Charlotte County Emergency Management issued an evacuation order for residents in Yellow Zone-C.

Those in Red Zone-A and Orange Zone-B are already ordered to evacuate.

The evacuation also includes residents in any zone living in mobile and manufactured homes. Charlotte County Emergency Management urges residents to leave now, do not wait.

If you need to evacuate but don't have a ride, Charlotte County Emergency Management is offering free rides.

Don't let a lack of transportation keep you from evacuating to a shelter ‼ Charlotte County Transit is offering free rides to the two shelters now open. To arrange a ride, call 941-833-4000. The service is operating 24 hours a day until the storm arrives. pic.twitter.com/oBgUPvcGp1 — Charlotte County Emergency Management (@CCOEM) October 8, 2024

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Twenty-eight counties are now under a hurricane warning.

🚨 10/8: 28 counties are under a hurricane warning for Hurricane #Milton, meaning, hurricane conditions are expected in these areas within 36hrs.Finalize your disaster plans, charge all of your devices & continue to heed all orders from local officials! pic.twitter.com/B5BoJvRH0E — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) October 8, 2024

Tuesday, 5:15 p.m.

Charlotte County update

Once Hurricane Milton passes, Charlotte County will deploy Info Hubs at some county libraries and recreation centers.

The hubs will have printed flyers of updated information on recovery efforts, relief programs, and resources available to assist residents and businesses impacted.

The Info Hubs' locations will be based on the library or recreation center's accessibility.

Locations will be posted here.

Fox4 will also keep you updated on their locations after roads are cleared and all Charlotte County facilities have been assessed for damage.

The info hubs look like white newspaper stands and are clearly marked Info Hubs.

North Port update

The Department of Public Works is lowering water levels in North Port ahead of Hurricane Milton. Currently, over one million gallons are being moved out of the city every four minutes.

The Department of Public Works has been working to lower levels in advance of #HurricaneMilton. We're currently moving over 1 million gallons every 4 minutes out of the city. Learn more our stormwater management system at ➡️ https://t.co/XmRz97sKWN.#CommunityOfUnity pic.twitter.com/MqDD7ehGYx — North Port, Florida (@CityofNorthPort) October 8, 2024

Lee County Government update

Shelters: The county’s open hurricane evacuation shelters continue to have capacity for more evacuees. Some shelters are more crowded than others.

For example, Estero Recreation Center is at 75% capacity, but nearby Hertz Arena has 4,800 spaces available.

Get full shelter information here.

Public transportation: LeeTran fixed route and shuttle transportation assistance will be suspended by 6:30 p.m. today.

Visit LeeTran’s social media channels for specific route information. Announcements for resuming services will be forthcoming.

Tuesday, 4:45 p.m.

Finding gas in North Port is becoming more difficult. However, the state says it's working to expedite refuels.

In Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest update, he said at least 43 fuel trucks were given police escort to get to stations as soon as possible. He said more than 1.2 million gallons of gas and diesel are arriving today.

He also said the state has 268,000 gallons of diesel and 110,000 gallons of gasoline on standby.

Unfortunately, some stations are already wrapping pumps in plastic until Milton passes.

Others are already on cash only and set to close soon.

Update from Collier County

Collier County Public Schools announces school will be closed through Friday, Oct. 11. As of Tuesday, class will resume on Monday, Oct. 14.

Collier County Public Schools will extend school and District office closures through Friday (10/11) in order to ensure facilities are safe and routes to schools are clear after Hurricane Milton. We encourage you to continue monitoring your email, our District website… pic.twitter.com/BNRmjD7yOC — Collier County Public Schools (@collierschools) October 8, 2024

Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

State leaders provided an update on Hurricane Milton.

Tuesday, 2:30 p.m.

Sanibel Mayor Richard Johnson has mandated that everyone— including residents, tourists and others— evacuate the islandbefore 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Watch the video below to see how neighbors are preparing.

EVACUATE SANIBEL on Tuesday no later than 10 p.m.

