Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

TRACKING MILTON: Approaching hurricane sparks tornadoes in Southwest Florida

Milton public works SWFL
WFTX
Milton public works SWFL
MATLACHA LEE SHERIFF.jpg
Posted
and last updated

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFTX) — Fox 4 is in communities across Southwest Florida to bring you the latest updates as Hurricane Milton approaches. Our team will be keeping track of important information for you and your family in one space.

Hurricane Milton Resource List
Track and Forecast Live Updates Evacuation Shelters Evacuation Zones Hurricane Center Interactive Radar FPL Outage Maps LCEC Outage Map

Watch live updates on Milton's path:

Tracking Milton: Live continuous coverage of Milton's path

Wednesday, 3 p.m.

The City of North Port are asking people who live in the Lady Slipper/Oaks Park area near Myakkahatchee Creek to evacuate.

We're hearing from neighbors in North Fort Myers who are dealing with tornado damage. Community correspondent Miyoshi Price spoke to a woman whose home was damaged by a tree branch in today's tornado.

Hurricane Milton: North Fort Myers resident shows damage left behind by tornado

Community correspondent Austin Schargorodsky spoke to a man who experienced the North Fort Myers tornado.

Longtime North Fort Myers resident weathers tornado ahead of Milton

Wednesday, 2:25 p.m.

There are now 15,988 customers without power in Lee County.

Cape Coral city leaders provided a brief update on their preparations.

Wednesday 2 p.m.
The NWS reports Milton's storm surge is beginning to arrive along the coast.

Wednesday 1:30 p.m.
Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on Hurricane Milton preparation.

Wednesday 12:50 p.m.
Lee County Sheriff's Office shared this image of the aftermath of the tornado that swept over Matlacha Bridge.

Charlotte County has a curfew in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting tonight and until further notice. The curfew also includes a ban on the sale of alcohol.

Wednesday 12:30 p.m.
Meteorologist Trent Aric was live on air as a funnel cloud swept over the Matlacha Bridge.

Hurricane Milton: Tornado sweeps over bridge during meteorologist's live report

The National Weather Service in Miami now confirms at least four tornadoes in the area so far today.

Wednesday 11:30 a.m.
The National Weather Service's Miami office shared the below image of a massive tornado near SR80.

Wednesday 11 a.m.
Florida Highway Patrol has announced it is no longer allowing emergency shoulder use on I-75 Eastbound due to lightened traffic. Anyone still evacuating is asked to use normal lanes.

The state had allowed drivers to use the shoulder of the highway beginning yesterday between the 101-mile marker and the 25-mile marker to ease heavy traffic during evacuation.

Wednesday 10:30 a.m.
A tornado has been spotted off I-75 near the Broward County and Collier County line.

1027--10 (1).jpg

The funnel cloud was picked up by Florida Department of Transportation cameras.

Wednesday 10:15 a.m.
The City of Sanibel is providing an update on Hurricane Milton preparations. Watch here:

Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.
Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to give an update on the state response to Hurricane Milton at 9:30 a.m. You can watch it here:

Hurricane Milton: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday morning update

Wednesday, 9 a.m.
The Naples Police Department has implemented a mandatory driving curfew starting at 4 p.m. today. After 4 p.m., only essential personnel with credentials should be on the roads.

Watch the latest forecast below.

Milton still a Category 5 Hurricane as it moves towards the west coast of Florida

Wednesday, 6:55 a.m.
Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp is riding with Charlotte County Community Correspondent, Alex Orenczuk, in Storm Fox 4.0 in Manasota Key. There's still debris on the side of the road from Hurricane Helene, and they report that some side streets are already starting to flood. Evacuation orders are in place, but they have seen people driving around. Here's video from inside Storm Fox 4.0 just before 7 a.m.

storm fox in manasota key

Wednesday, 6:40 a.m.
Fox 4's Miyoshi Price shows you what downtown Fort Myers business owners have have done to protect their businesses from Hurricane Milton. Watch her live report here:

Downtown Fort Myers businesses prepare for Milton

Wednesday, 6:15 a.m.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office says some roads in Fort Myers Beach already have 10" of water over them. They are:

  • First St between Crescent St & Old San Carlos Blvd
  • Second St between Crescent St & Old San Carlos Blvd.
  • Third St between Crescent St & Old San Carlos Blvd

Tuesday, 11 p.m.

The Florida Department of Transportation implemented Emergency Shoulder Use for drivers traveling on I-75 Alligator Alley Southbound from State Road 29 to the Everglades Toll Plaza to assist in evacuations.

Tuesday, 8 p.m.

The U.S. National Weather Service issued its 8 p.m. update.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte County Utilities will be lowering water pressure in the Port Charlotte Service Area starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The pressure will remain lower until the storm passes, according to county officials.

Residents are asked to limit water usage until further notice to reduce strain on the sewer system. This is because storm surges and heavy rainfall will inundate the sewer system, making it difficult for wastewater to flow properly.

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

The Sarasota Police Department announced access to Bird, St. Armands, Lido, and Siesta Keys is officially closed.

Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.

Over 4,610 people and close to 700 pets are sheltered in Sarasota County evacuation centers, according to a representative for Sarasota County.

That number includes around 3,900 community members, county employees and Sarasota County School personnel.

All evacuation centers in the county reported having space for more community members.

However, county officials offered this warning:

For anyone who leaves the shelter after checking in and are expecting to return, we cannot guarantee their original room assignment as many people are seeking shelter in our evacuation centers.

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

There is no parking left at Florida SouthWestern State College, according to Assistant City Manager Marco Island.

Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

Charlotte County Emergency Management issued an evacuation order for residents in Yellow Zone-C.

Those in Red Zone-A and Orange Zone-B are already ordered to evacuate.

The evacuation also includes residents in any zone living in mobile and manufactured homes. Charlotte County Emergency Management urges residents to leave now, do not wait.

If you need to evacuate but don't have a ride, Charlotte County Emergency Management is offering free rides.

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Twenty-eight counties are now under a hurricane warning.

Tuesday, 5:15 p.m.

Charlotte County update

Once Hurricane Milton passes, Charlotte County will deploy Info Hubs at some county libraries and recreation centers.

The hubs will have printed flyers of updated information on recovery efforts, relief programs, and resources available to assist residents and businesses impacted.

The Info Hubs' locations will be based on the library or recreation center's accessibility.

Locations will be posted here.

Fox4 will also keep you updated on their locations after roads are cleared and all Charlotte County facilities have been assessed for damage.

The info hubs look like white newspaper stands and are clearly marked Info Hubs.

North Port update

The Department of Public Works is lowering water levels in North Port ahead of Hurricane Milton. Currently, over one million gallons are being moved out of the city every four minutes.

Lee County Government update

Shelters: The county’s open hurricane evacuation shelters continue to have capacity for more evacuees. Some shelters are more crowded than others.

For example, Estero Recreation Center is at 75% capacity, but nearby Hertz Arena has 4,800 spaces available.

Get full shelter information here.

Public transportation: LeeTran fixed route and shuttle transportation assistance will be suspended by 6:30 p.m. today.

Visit LeeTran’s social media channels for specific route information. Announcements for resuming services will be forthcoming.

Tuesday, 4:45 p.m.

Finding gas in North Port is becoming more difficult. However, the state says it's working to expedite refuels.

In Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest update, he said at least 43 fuel trucks were given police escort to get to stations as soon as possible. He said more than 1.2 million gallons of gas and diesel are arriving today.

He also said the state has 268,000 gallons of diesel and 110,000 gallons of gasoline on standby.

Unfortunately, some stations are already wrapping pumps in plastic until Milton passes.

Others are already on cash only and set to close soon.

Update from Collier County

Collier County Public Schools announces school will be closed through Friday, Oct. 11. As of Tuesday, class will resume on Monday, Oct. 14.

Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

State leaders provided an update on Hurricane Milton.

Governor DeSantis 3:30 pm Milton Update: Oct. 8

Tuesday, 2:30 p.m.

Sanibel Mayor Richard Johnson has mandated that everyone— including residents, tourists and others— evacuate the islandbefore 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Watch the video below to see how neighbors are preparing.

EVACUATE SANIBEL on Tuesday no later than 10 p.m.

Check the following for more evacuation information in your county:

LIVE UPDATES: Lee County evacuations, flight info & more preps for Milton LIVE UPDATES: Charlotte County/North Port prepares for Hurricane Milton Sarasota County is calling for evacuations of Levels A and B Naples issues citywide curfew, mandatory evacuations as Hurricane Milton nears LIVE BLOG: Milton updates in Collier County

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Storm Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.