Charlotte County Public Schools to reopen to students Tuesday following Hurricane Milton

After closing last week in preparation for Hurricane Milton, Charlotte County Public Schools announced they would reopen to students on Tuesday.

Teachers are set to return for a workday on Monday.

The superintendent released the following statement about the district reopening:

"We know the past few days have been challenging, and I want to take a moment to express my deep gratitude for your resilience and commitment to our school community. The safety and well-being of our staff and students have been, and always will remain, our highest priority. Thanks to our team’s hard work and dedication, our facilities are ready to welcome everyone back.Please remember that mental health support is available if you or anyone else needs assistance. We are here for you and look forward to reconnecting as we prepare for a positive return to school.”

Some of the schools served as a shelter to those who evacuated the area due to Hurricane Milton.