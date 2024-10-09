Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Hurricane Milton: Curfews in place in neighborhoods across Southwest Florida

Screenshot 2024-10-09 at 11.24.42 AM.png
NOAA
A radar image shows Hurricane Milton beginning to impact Florida.
Screenshot 2024-10-09 at 11.24.42 AM.png
Posted
and last updated

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFTX) — Municipalities and counties across Southwest Florida have instated mandatory curfews to allow for first responders to better prepare and respond to Hurricane Milton.

We're keeping track of these curfews to keep you and your family safe.

Charlotte County
A curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Wednesday and until further notice. Businesses are also prohibited from selling alcohol during those times. Violating the curfew is a misdemeanor.

Collier County
The City of Naples has a mandatory driving curfew as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Credentialed essential personnel are exempt.

Lee County
Fort Myers Beach is under curfew as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The City of Sanibel is under curfew as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Lee County officials are asking residents to shelter in place

Sarasota County
Sarasota County officials are also asking neighbors to shelter in place.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Storm Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.