Hurricane Milton: Curfews in place in neighborhoods across Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFTX) — Municipalities and counties across Southwest Florida have instated mandatory curfews to allow for first responders to better prepare and respond to Hurricane Milton.

We're keeping track of these curfews to keep you and your family safe.

Charlotte County

A curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Wednesday and until further notice. Businesses are also prohibited from selling alcohol during those times. Violating the curfew is a misdemeanor.

Collier County

The City of Naples has a mandatory driving curfew as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Credentialed essential personnel are exempt.

Lee County

Fort Myers Beach is under curfew as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The City of Sanibel is under curfew as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Lee County officials are asking residents to shelter in place

Sarasota County

Sarasota County officials are also asking neighbors to shelter in place.