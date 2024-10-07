Sarasota County says they will begin calling for evacuations tomorrow

Self-service sandbags will be offered to Sarasota County residents Monday, Oct. 7, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., at the following locations: Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St.

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota

South County Fleet Services, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice Residents are limited to 10 bags per vehicle.

_______ The City of Venice will open its self-service sandbag station for residents on Monday, Oct. 7, starting at 8 a.m. at 252 Seaboard Ave. BOTH SAND AND BAGS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE SEABOARD LOCATION, and it will stay open after 5 p.m. Monday, as supplies last. Sandbags are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Shovels will be provided. Limit 10 bags per vehicle. Self-service sandbag stations are also available in the City of North Port at Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields behind the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Bags and sand will be available while supplies last, with a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.