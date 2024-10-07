Sarasota County says they will begin calling for evacuations tomorrow

Sarasota County says they will be calling for evacuations in levels A and potentially levels A and B ahead of Hurricane Milton.
Rich Collins, The Emergency Services Director said in a youtube post Sunday that the county will be calling for the evacuations starting tomorrow (Monday).
You can look up your Learn your evacuation level at:
Know Your Evacuation Level (arcgis.com)
Oct. 6 Hurricane Update with Sarasota County Emergency Services Director Rich Collins: Oct. 6, 2024. (youtube.com)
The County sent the below notice on Sandbags:
|Sandbag Locations Open 8 a.m. Monday
Self-service sandbags will be offered to Sarasota County residents Monday, Oct. 7, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., at the following locations:
Residents are limited to 10 bags per vehicle.
The City of Venice will open its self-service sandbag station for residents on Monday, Oct. 7, starting at 8 a.m. at 252 Seaboard Ave. BOTH SAND AND BAGS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE SEABOARD LOCATION, and it will stay open after 5 p.m. Monday, as supplies last. Sandbags are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Shovels will be provided. Limit 10 bags per vehicle.
Self-service sandbag stations are also available in the City of North Port at Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields behind the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Bags and sand will be available while supplies last, with a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.
Sarasota County Schools Update:
More On Trash Collection:
|Curbside Collection and Debris Update
Sarasota County crews are focusing all efforts on removing Hurricane Helene debris and curbside materials from our community areas in Level A.
For community areas not in Evacuation Level A, all regular garbage, yard waste, and bulk collections are suspended through Wednesday, Oct. 9. Do not put out any materials for curbside collection.
Conditions will be assessed to determine when regular collections will resume after Wednesday, Oct. 9.
All recycling collections are suspended through the week of Oct. 11.
County Landfill Operations
To help our community expedite storm debris removal before the potential landfall of Hurricane Milton, Sarasota County is providing the option for community members in previously identified unincorporated county areas to take debris from their properties to the county landfill without incurring a fee. All disposal areas at the Central County Landfill are open* Monday, Oct.7 and Tuesday, Oct. 8:
*Customers unloading by hand must arrive at least 30 minutes before closing. Applicable disposal fees apply. Customers should expect increased wait times and please be patient.