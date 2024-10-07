LIVE BLOG: Milton updates in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — You can find the latest Milton track here.

Update from the City of Naples

3:55 p.m.

The 4th Avenue South Public Parking Garage is FULL.

Any Electric Vehicles (EVs) parked on the 1st floor of the parking garage will be towed.

The City of Naples has lowered all stormwater lakes to their lowest levels to maximize storage for the anticipated rainfall before and during the storm.

Private properties with storm drains: please check and clear them of any debris.

Private properties: please turn off all irrigation systems.

Update from Collier County

Collier County has issued mandatory evacuations for zones A and B, which includes all City of Naples properties. The evacuation does not take effect until Tuesday, October 8 at 6 a.m.

You can check here to see what zone you live in.

Marco Island has upgraded its evacuations to mandatory.

Leaders want to remind people that evacuating does not require you to leave the state, but rather move inland. The city has not announced any open shelters at this time, but the City of Marco Island says the information will likely be released Tuesday morning.

The City of Naples says a vehicle curfew will be implemented on Tuesday evening.

All beach access points, the pier, its parking lot and all city parks will close at 6 p.m.

City offices and facilities will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.