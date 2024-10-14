Milton, Helene force cancellation of popular air show

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFTX) — Organizers announced they're canceling the 43rd Annual Florida International Air Show as the area recovers from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

In a press release, President of the Air Show Denise Dull said "The safety of our attendees, vendors, and volunteers is our highest priority, and at this time, it is clear the best course of action is to focus on supporting our community's recovery effort."

Organizers say they're committed to bringing the event back once the area recovers. Dull said they are looking forward to the November 2025 Air Show where they'll host the US Navy Blue Angels.

If you have tickets to this year's event, you can exchange them for next year's event, or request a refund.