LIVE BLOG: Milton updates in Lee County

Bonita Springs update from leaders



The Imperial River is currently at 10.34 feet.

Crews are clearing storm drains to prepare for Milton.

They will pick up debris Monday and Tuesday, but do not put out additional debris at this time.

Bonita Springs Fire District says it will not go out and make rescues during the hurricane.

Lee Tran update for people living in Bonita Springs

Noon Update from Lee County Leaders



Mandatory evacuation of Zones A & B. Residents are required to leave by Tuesday evening. You can find your zone here. The county says this evacuation impacts about 416,000 residents.

Leaders are in the process of opening shelters, including Island Coast High School, Dunbar High School and the Estero Recreation Center.

All shelters accept pets and must be on a leash or in a crate. You can find shelter information here.

Lee Tran has suspended fares - effective immediately.

Tolls on all Lee County bridges have been suspended.

Solid waste is suspended Tuesday and Thursday.

University Closure

"The Rasmussen University Fort Myers campus will close Tuesday and Wednesday due to Hurricane Milton. Please see the attached media alert for additional information."

Sand Locations

Check with these locations to ensure that sand is still available before you go.

FMFD

Mandatory Evacuation for Fort Myers Beach

The Town of Fort Myers Beach has issued a Mandatory Evacuation for the entire Island.

Ways to stay connected for updates directly from Lee County