Fort Myers Beach issues mandatory evacuation for entire Island

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach has issued a Mandatory Evacuation for the entire Island.

The Town said in a press release they are encouraging residents and business owners to make a plan and be evacuated by 3:00pm, on Monday, October 7, 2024.

The Town also said that the Hurricane Re-entry Pass Program will be implemented following Hurricane Milton.

Sandbags and Hurricane Re-entry passes will still be available tomorrow, October 7, 2024, for final preparations.

So far Lee County has not yet issued evacuation orders. They say they will make a decision tomorrow at noon.

The county also said it would have information about evacuation orders and shelter openings, as well as LeeTran service to those shelters.

The County said "residents who live in coastal areas or flood-prone inland areas do not need to wait for evacuation orders to mobilize. Go to friend or family members’ homes or make arrangements to relocate inland."

SEE THE FULL LETTER FROM THE TOWN OF FORT MYERS BEACH TO RESIDENTS BELOW:

Hurricane Milton Evening Update, October 6, 2024

Town of Fort Myers Beach, FL – The Town of Fort Myers Beach Emergency Management continues to monitor Hurricane Milton. The storm continues to quickly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach has issued a mandatory evacuation for the entire Island. For the safety of you and your family, the Town urges residents to evacuate safely by 3:00pm on Monday, October 7, 2024. Do not wait until it is too late. All trailers/recreation vehicles, dumpsters, porta-potties, and electric vehicles, such as golf carts, are required to be taken off Island.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach will be implementing the Hurricane Re-entry Pass Program following the storm. This means, only residents, Town staff, and emergency personnel will be allowed on Island once Hurricane Milton has passed. You will be required to show either your re-entry pass or parking sticker to enter the Island. Staff will be located at the base of the Matanzas Pass Bridge and the Big Carlos Pass Bridge to check for passes. If you do not have one, staff will be located at Target to assist residents: 15880 San Carlos Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

If you are not a resident, please do not try to enter the Island before, during, or after the storm. This will only cause for traffic and backups for residents trying to get back to their homes.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach urges residents and business owners to implement their Hurricane Preparedness Plan immediately!

Preparedness Tips:



Review your Hurricane Preparedness plan. Make sure your family knows what to do before, during, and after a storm. Know your evacuation route. Do not wait until it is too late to evacuate. Sign up for Alerts: If you have not done so yet, sign up for CodeRed: Community Notification Enrollment [public.coderedweb.com]; this is an emergency notification system that allows registered users to receive telephone, text and/or email alerts. Stay Updated:

Visit the Town of Fort Myers Beach website for Hurricane Preparedness Information [fortmyersbeachfl.gov] .

Hurricane Preparedness Information [fortmyersbeachfl.gov] Follow the Town of Fort Myers Beach Facebook [facebook.com] and website News Flashes [fmbgov.com] .

Facebook [facebook.com] News Flashes [fmbgov.com] Monitor local media outlets, the National Weather Service-Tampa, and the National Hurricane Center.

Please be aware that with heavy rainfall, it will take infrastructure time to drain. Please use caution on the roads and do not drive through flooded streets. The Town of Fort Myers Beach will update you as the storm progresses. Stay safe and stay prepared!

