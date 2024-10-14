Watch Now
Mental health resources available in wake of hurricanes

FEMA offers a list of mental health resources to those impacted by back-to-back storms
Hurricane Milton Weather Explainer
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Ron Rook, who said he was looking for people in need of help or debris to clear, walks through windy and rainy conditions on a deserted street in downtown Tampa, Fla., during the approach of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.
Hurricane Milton Weather Explainer
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It hasn't been an easy few weeks for Southwest Florida. Back-to-back major hurricanes and tornadoes have left many people struggling to carry on daily life, and it can take a toll on your mental health.

FEMA released a list of resources available to Floridians in need of support.

SAMSHA Distress Helpline

  • The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a Disaster Distress helpline that provides counseling and support to survivors experiencing emotional distress. You can call 800-985-5990, visit samhsa.gov, or text TalkWithUs for English or Hablamos for Spanish to 66746. This service is available 24/7.

Mental Health Warmline

  • If you're in crisis or just need someone to talk to, you can call this warmline. FEMA says you'll be connected to a trained peer who has been through their own mental health struggles. This free, confidential service is available from 4 - 10 p.m. ET every night. The number is 800-945-1355.

Other Coping Resources

  • Crisis Text Line: Free, 24/7 texting service for mental health support and crisis intervention. Text HOME to 741741 or visit crisistextline.org.
  • United Way's 211 Network: Provides multiple resources, including mental wellness care. Call 2-1-1, available 24/7, or visit 211.org.
  • American Red Cross Virtual Family Assistance Center: Call 833-492-0094.
  • Florida Department of Children and Families Abuse Hotline: Call 800-962-2873.
  • National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.
  • National Sexual Assault Helpline: Call 800-656-HOPE.
  • 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: This provides free, confidential support to people experiencing mental-health-related distress. Call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org.
