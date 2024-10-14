Mental health resources available in wake of hurricanes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It hasn't been an easy few weeks for Southwest Florida. Back-to-back major hurricanes and tornadoes have left many people struggling to carry on daily life, and it can take a toll on your mental health.

FEMA released a list of resources available to Floridians in need of support.

SAMSHA Distress Helpline



The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a Disaster Distress helpline that provides counseling and support to survivors experiencing emotional distress. You can call 800-985-5990, visit samhsa.gov, or text TalkWithUs for English or Hablamos for Spanish to 66746. This service is available 24/7.

Mental Health Warmline



If you're in crisis or just need someone to talk to, you can call this warmline. FEMA says you'll be connected to a trained peer who has been through their own mental health struggles. This free, confidential service is available from 4 - 10 p.m. ET every night. The number is 800-945-1355.

Other Coping Resources

