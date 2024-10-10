Beloved Mucky Duck Restaurant sustains significant damage in Hurricane Milton

As the sun rose on Thursday morning, many small business owners were getting their first look at the damage left behind by Hurricane Milton.

The Mucky Duck Restaurant in Captiva shared images of significant damage to their building on Facebook.

The restaurant, known for sunset views, was already closed to repair significant damage from Hurricane Helene two weeks earlier when Milton hit.

The Mucky Duck Restaurant has been open since 1976 on Andy Rosse Lane. Before its opening, the site operated as a tea house.