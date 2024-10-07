LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Milton updates impacting Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — To keep up with the latest track of Milton, click here.
As southwest Florida prepares for Hurricane Milton, Charlotte County Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders for residents in the red and orange zones, also know as Zones A and B. This evacuation also includes anyone living in mobile and manufactured homes. Remember, you only need to evacuate tens of miles, not hundreds.
FLOOD ZONES:
EVACUATION ROUTES:
SHELTERS:
If you choose to stay in Charlotte County, there are several shelters you can go to.
As of Monday morning, the Babcock Ranch School Field House at 43281 Cypress Parkway is open as well as the Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., in Port Charlotte
On Tuesday, the following locations will open at a time not yet announced:
- Kingsway Elementary School at 23300 Quasar Blvd., in Port Charlotte
- Liberty Elementary School at 370 Atwater St., in Port Charlotte
- Neil Armstrong Elementary School at 22100 Breezeswept Ave., in Port Charlotte
The county asks to bring the following supplies for you and your pets (all shelters are pet friendly):
- Sleeping bag, sleeping pad and/or blankets and pillow
- Personal flashlight & headlamps
- Disinfectant supplies, hand sanitizer, soap, cloth face coverings
- Toothbrush/toothpaste
- Soap – you may choose to purchase body wipes for quick wipe downs instead of soap
- Feminine hygiene products
- Cell phones chargers/backup battery
- Extra sets of clothes suitable for the season
- Extra socks and sturdy shoes
- Food or snacks (72+ hours worth)
- Books or magazine
- Prescription medications, eyeglasses
- Important documents
For pets, bring the following items:
- Pet care items
- Pet food and water (at least two weeks worth)
- Proper identification
- Medical records/microchip info/vaccination papers
- A carrier or cage
- Muzzle and leash
- Water and food bowls
- Medications
SCHOOL CLOSURES:
Charlotte County Public Schools has closed schools from Monday to Thursday.