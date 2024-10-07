LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Milton updates impacting Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — To keep up with the latest track of Milton, click here.

As southwest Florida prepares for Hurricane Milton, Charlotte County Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders for residents in the red and orange zones, also know as Zones A and B. This evacuation also includes anyone living in mobile and manufactured homes. Remember, you only need to evacuate tens of miles, not hundreds.

FLOOD ZONES:

Charlotte County

EVACUATION ROUTES:

Charlotte County

SHELTERS:

If you choose to stay in Charlotte County, there are several shelters you can go to.

As of Monday morning, the Babcock Ranch School Field House at 43281 Cypress Parkway is open as well as the Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., in Port Charlotte

On Tuesday, the following locations will open at a time not yet announced:



Kingsway Elementary School at 23300 Quasar Blvd., in Port Charlotte

Liberty Elementary School at 370 Atwater St., in Port Charlotte

Neil Armstrong Elementary School at 22100 Breezeswept Ave., in Port Charlotte

The county asks to bring the following supplies for you and your pets (all shelters are pet friendly):

Sleeping bag, sleeping pad and/or blankets and pillow

Personal flashlight & headlamps

Disinfectant supplies, hand sanitizer, soap, cloth face coverings

Toothbrush/toothpaste

Soap – you may choose to purchase body wipes for quick wipe downs instead of soap

Feminine hygiene products

Cell phones chargers/backup battery

Extra sets of clothes suitable for the season

Extra socks and sturdy shoes

Food or snacks (72+ hours worth)

Books or magazine

Prescription medications, eyeglasses

Important documents

For pets, bring the following items:

Pet care items

Pet food and water (at least two weeks worth)

Proper identification

Medical records/microchip info/vaccination papers

A carrier or cage

Muzzle and leash

Water and food bowls

Medications

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Charlotte County Public Schools has closed schools from Monday to Thursday.