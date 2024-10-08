Evacuating from Sanibel? You need to leave no later than Tuesday at 10 p.m.

SANIBEL, Fla. — Many have shared with Fox 4 that Tuesday is quiet before the storm and could be the last full day to prepare. Leadership on Sanibel has given people the day to get their things in order.

EVACUATE SANIBEL on Tuesday no later than 10 p.m.

The mayor, Richard Johnson, and other Sanibel leaders mandated that everyone, including residents, business owners, tourists, and others, evacuate the island before 10 p.m.

People are being advised to get their businesses and homes in order. If you drive on the island near the shopping center where Wickies Lighthouse Restaurant is, it is almost completely boarded up, and sandbags are put down.

The National Hurricane Center reported that Milton’s rainfall on Sanibel may exceed eight inches, and a storm surge of up to 10 feet could occur.

The sense of urgency is not to scare you, but to properly inform you of the severity and strength of the hurricane and understand that there is only one way on the island. City COuncil is telling everyone the best time to leave is now.

There will be a 24-hour curfew following the evacuation cut-off time.

If you are unsure if your home is in the evacuation zone and you live in Lee County,click here.

For a list of shelters in your county, click this link.