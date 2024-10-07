Here's a list of evacuation shelters in Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Multiple zones in multiple counties are under mandatory evacuation. There are shelters open across southwest Florida for anyone who needs it.
LEE COUNTY SHELTERS OPEN AT 3 P.M. MONDAY:
- Island Coast High School at 2125 De Navarra Pkwy, Cape Coral
- Dunbar High School at 3800 Edison Ave, Fort Myers
- Estero Recreation Center at 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd, Estero
- All shelters accept pets, but they must be on a leash or in a crate.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY:
- Babcock Ranch School Field House at 43281 Cypress Parkway
- Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., in Port Charlotte
- Kingsway Elementary School at 23300 Quasar Blvd., in Port Charlotte (OPENS TUESDAY)
- Liberty Elementary School at 370 Atwater St., in Port Charlotte (OPENS TUESDAY)
- Neil Armstrong Elementary School at 22100 Breezeswept Ave., in Port Charlotte (OPENS TUESDAY)
Here's what you need to bring:
- Sleeping bag, sleeping pad and/or blankets and pillow
- Personal flashlight & headlamps
- Disinfectant supplies, hand sanitizer, soap, cloth face coverings
- Toothbrush/toothpaste
- Soap – you may choose to purchase body wipes for quick wipe downs instead of soap
- Feminine hygiene products
- Cell phones chargers/backup battery
- Extra sets of clothes suitable for the season
- Extra socks and sturdy shoes
- Food or snacks (72+ hours worth)
- Books or magazine
- Prescription medications, eyeglasses
- Important documents
If you will have pets, be sure to bring:
- Pet care items
- Pet food and water (at least two weeks worth)
- Proper identification
- Medical records/microchip info/vaccination papers
- A carrier or cage
- Muzzle and leash
- Water and food bowls
- Medications
DESOTO COUNTY SHELTERS OPEN TUESDAY AT NOON:
- Turner Center at 2250 NE Roan St, Arcadia
- South Florida State College at 2251 NE Turner Ave #2700, Arcadia (SPECIAL NEEDS SHELTER)
Here’s what to bring:
- Your full emergency supply kit
- Any necessary medical supplies
- Special dietary items
- ID or passport
- Comfort items like pillows, blankets, or bed rolls
- Pack some items to help pass the time, such as playing cards, board games, or laptops for movies.
Collier and Hendry counties have not announced any shelters opening, as of Monday afternoon.