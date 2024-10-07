Here's a list of evacuation shelters in Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Multiple zones in multiple counties are under mandatory evacuation. There are shelters open across southwest Florida for anyone who needs it.

LEE COUNTY SHELTERS OPEN AT 3 P.M. MONDAY:



Island Coast High School at 2125 De Navarra Pkwy, Cape Coral

Dunbar High School at 3800 Edison Ave, Fort Myers

Estero Recreation Center at 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd, Estero

All shelters accept pets, but they must be on a leash or in a crate.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:



Babcock Ranch School Field House at 43281 Cypress Parkway

Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., in Port Charlotte

Kingsway Elementary School at 23300 Quasar Blvd., in Port Charlotte (OPENS TUESDAY)

Liberty Elementary School at 370 Atwater St., in Port Charlotte (OPENS TUESDAY)

Neil Armstrong Elementary School at 22100 Breezeswept Ave., in Port Charlotte (OPENS TUESDAY)

Here's what you need to bring:



Sleeping bag, sleeping pad and/or blankets and pillow

Personal flashlight & headlamps

Disinfectant supplies, hand sanitizer, soap, cloth face coverings

Toothbrush/toothpaste

Soap – you may choose to purchase body wipes for quick wipe downs instead of soap

Feminine hygiene products

Cell phones chargers/backup battery

Extra sets of clothes suitable for the season

Extra socks and sturdy shoes

Food or snacks (72+ hours worth)

Books or magazine

Prescription medications, eyeglasses

Important documents

If you will have pets, be sure to bring:



Pet care items

Pet food and water (at least two weeks worth)

Proper identification

Medical records/microchip info/vaccination papers

A carrier or cage

Muzzle and leash

Water and food bowls

Medications

DESOTO COUNTY SHELTERS OPEN TUESDAY AT NOON:



Turner Center at 2250 NE Roan St, Arcadia

South Florida State College at 2251 NE Turner Ave #2700, Arcadia (SPECIAL NEEDS SHELTER)

Here’s what to bring:



Your full emergency supply kit

Any necessary medical supplies

Special dietary items

ID or passport

Comfort items like pillows, blankets, or bed rolls

Pack some items to help pass the time, such as playing cards, board games, or laptops for movies.

Collier and Hendry counties have not announced any shelters opening, as of Monday afternoon.